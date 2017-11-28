Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable Wednesday vs. Rockets

Oladipo (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Rockets.

Oladipo missed Saturday's game against the Celtics while nursing a knee bruise, though he played well during the team's most recent game Monday against the Magic, posting 26 points, six rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals. He seems to have come out of the game with discomfort, however, putting his status for Wednesday in question. More updates should be available after Wednesday's morning shootaround.