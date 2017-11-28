Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable Wednesday vs. Rockets
Oladipo (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Rockets.
Oladipo missed Saturday's game against the Celtics while nursing a knee bruise, though he played well during the team's most recent game Monday against the Magic, posting 26 points, six rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals. He seems to have come out of the game with discomfort, however, putting his status for Wednesday in question. More updates should be available after Wednesday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 26 points in Monday's win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will play Monday vs. Magic•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will be game-time call•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Ruled out vs. Celtics•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Injures knee in win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Swipes career-high seven steals in Monday's win•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.