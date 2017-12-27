Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable Wednesday with knee issue

Oladipo is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks with a sore right knee.

Oladipo's addition to the Pacers' injury report comes one day after he tallied a season-low 13 points in Indiana's 107-83 loss to the Pistons. The guard played only 26 minutes -- eight below his season average -- in the contest, but it appeared his limitations were a byproduct of the blowout than any injury. It's likely the Pacers are just acting cautiously in listing Oladipo as questionable for the second half of the back-to-back set, but in the event he sits out Wednesday, Lance Stephenson would likely see increased minutes and usage on the wing.

