Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable Wednesday with knee issue
Oladipo is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks with a sore right knee.
Oladipo's addition to the Pacers' injury report comes one day after he tallied a season-low 13 points in Indiana's 107-83 loss to the Pistons. The guard played only 26 minutes -- eight below his season average -- in the contest, but it appeared his limitations were a byproduct of the blowout than any injury. It's likely the Pacers are just acting cautiously in listing Oladipo as questionable for the second half of the back-to-back set, but in the event he sits out Wednesday, Lance Stephenson would likely see increased minutes and usage on the wing.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Totals season-low 13 points Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Perfect from the free-throw line•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores game-high 38 points•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 26 points in 41 minutes•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores team-high 19 points•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Erupts for 47 points•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...