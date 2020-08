Oladipo is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Rockets due to a sore left ankle.

With T.J. Warren (foot) already ruled out and Malcolm Brogdon (neck) and Myles Turner (neck) questionable, the Pacers could be thinned out significantly if Oladipo ends up on the shelf. In five seeding game appearances, he's averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.6 minutes. His absence would likely lead to more minutes for Aaron Holiday and T.J. McConnell.