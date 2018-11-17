Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable with sore knee
Oladipo is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Atlanta due to a sore right knee.
This is the first we've heard of the injury, which likely occurred during Friday's game against Miami, in which Oladipo was held to just eight points on 3-of-12 shooting. The hope is that he'll be able to take the court Saturday, but it's possible the Pacers could exercise caution against an inferior opponent on the second night of a back-to-back.
