Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable with sprained ankle

Oladipo is questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to a sprained ankle.

Oladipo has emerged from Thursday's win over the Trail Blazers with a sprained ankle, and it's unclear if he'll play Saturday. If he sits out, Aaron Holiday would be a strong candidate to see extra minutes.

