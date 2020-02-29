Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable with sprained ankle
Oladipo is questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to a sprained ankle.
Oladipo has emerged from Thursday's win over the Trail Blazers with a sprained ankle, and it's unclear if he'll play Saturday. If he sits out, Aaron Holiday would be a strong candidate to see extra minutes.
