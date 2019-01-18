Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Records 15 points

Oladipo scored 15 points (6-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven assists and two rebounds across 34 minutes in Thursday's 120-96 loss to the 76ers.

Oladipo shot poorly Thursday night, barely hitting 25 percent of his shots. Despite the poor efficiency, Oladipo put together a good line from a solid effort from three and creating opportunities for his teammates. The scoring will come and go, but Oladipo continues to be a strong shooting guard.