Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Records five steals versus Jazz
Oladipo recorded 13 points (6-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with seven assists, five steals, three rebounds and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 104-84 loss to the Jazz.
Oladipo struggled mightily with his shot, knocking down just 32 percent of his attempts and going scoreless from beyond the arc. He was also a bit passive on the boards but made up for it with a big night as a playmaker and at the defensive end. Just two games removed from a 33-point outburst, Oladipo has only connected on 11 of 38 field goal attempts since.
