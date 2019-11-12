Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Rehabbing in G League
Oladipo (knee) was assigned to Fort Wayne on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Oladipo continues to make solid progress in his rehab, and he'll now head to Indiana's G League affiliate as he inches closer to full strength. He's expected to practice with the Mad Ants on Tuesday and then return to the Pacers. Oladipo remains without a concrete timetable for a return, though he's expected to be re-evaluated in the next week or so.
