Oladipo had 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-2 FT), five assists and five rebounds in Wednesday's win over Memphis.

In what quickly turned into a blowout, Oladipo played just 26 minutes but still managed a respectable line in his season debut. Look for the Indiana product to take on a larger workload in what should be a closer game Friday in Milwaukee.