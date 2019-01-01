Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Responds well from slow outing

Oladipo had 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and four steals over 34 minutes Monday against the Hawks.

Oladipo packed the stat sheet after being held to just seven points over 26 minutes Friday against Detroit. He's now played in 10 consecutive games after returning from injury, averaging 16.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.9 steals over that span. Oladip is slated to take the court next against the Bulls on Friday.