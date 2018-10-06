Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Resting Saturday
Oladipo is resting for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Coach Nate McMillan is resting his usual starters Saturday, giving the bench an opportunity to play. Oladipo may be available Monday against the Cavaliers.
