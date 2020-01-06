Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Returns to G League for rehab
The Pacers assigned Oladipo (knee) to the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Monday.
Indiana is wrapping up a road trip Monday in Charlotte, so Oladipo was likely just sent to the G League so he had the opportunity to practice locally. Oladipo hasn't experienced any reported setbacks in his recovery from a surgically repaired right knee, but the 27-year-old isn't expected to make his 2019-20 debut until late January at the soonest.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...