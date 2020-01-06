Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Returns to G League for rehab

The Pacers assigned Oladipo (knee) to the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Monday.

Indiana is wrapping up a road trip Monday in Charlotte, so Oladipo was likely just sent to the G League so he had the opportunity to practice locally. Oladipo hasn't experienced any reported setbacks in his recovery from a surgically repaired right knee, but the 27-year-old isn't expected to make his 2019-20 debut until late January at the soonest.