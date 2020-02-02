Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Rough night

Oladipo posted just seven points (2-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal over 22 minutes of action during the Pacers' 92-85 loss to the Knicks on Saturday.

On paper, Saturday represented a great matchup for Oladipo to build with, but the Knicks flipped the script and upset the Pacers in Indianapolis. Owners likely know to express patience with Oladipo so shortly into his return. However, one would still imagine that clunkers to this degree will be few and far between for the Pacers' star.