Oladipo (knee) is out Friday against the Spurs, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

As a result of right knee soreness, Oladipo will miss a third straight game Friday. Tyreke Evans has been starting in Oladipo's absence, which is a trend that is likely to continue for as long as Oladipo needs to recover. His next chance to play arrives Monday against the Jazz.

