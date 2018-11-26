Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Ruled out Monday
Oladipo (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Oladipo is set to miss a fourth straight game as he continues to nurse right knee soreness. In his place, Tyreke Evans figures to pick up another start. Oladipo's next chance to take the court comes Tuesday against the Suns.
