Oladipo (illness) will not play Monday against Washington.

Oladipo is battling what's apparently a fairly severe illness, and he'll sit out Monday, leaving the Pacers without their entire starting backcourt after the team announced that Darren Collison will undergo a minor knee procedure and miss the next 2-to-3 weeks. Cory Joseph and Lance Stephenson will both draw starts Monday, though Oladipo will have a good chance to be back in action Wednesday against the Pelicans.