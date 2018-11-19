Oladipo (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz.

As expected, Oladipo will sit out Monday as he continues to nurse a sore right knee. Fortunately, the issue isn't believed to be anything more than general soreness. Tyreke Evans and Aaron Holiday are candidate to see increased run in his absence. Oladipo's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Hornets.

