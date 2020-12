Oladipo (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

The Pacers are attempting to manage a right knee issue that Oladipo is dealing with, so he'll be held out of Sunday's contest as a result. With Jeremy Lamb (knee) and Edmond Sumner (illness) also unavailable for Indiana, Aaron Holiday and Justin Holiday should see increased playing time against Boston on Sunday. Oladipo's next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Celtics.