Oladipo (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

As expected, Oladipo will get the night off to continue to nurse a sore right knee which has kept him out the past five games. At this point, the Pacers are in no rush to get their star shooting guard back on the court until he feels 100 percent healthy. He is making progress, as Oladipo participated in half-court 4-on-4 Thursday for the first time since going down with the injury. His next opportunity to take the court will come Saturday against the Kings.