Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Ruled out vs. Celtics

Oladipo (knee) will be sidelined for Saturday's matchup against the Celtics.

Oladipo picked up a knee injury during Friday's win over the Raptors. While the extent of the issue remains unclear, it's apparently still bothersome enough to force his first absence of the season. Lance Stephenson and Bojan Bogdanovic should see increased minutes in his stead, while Oladipo's next chance to get back on the court will be Monday against the Magic.