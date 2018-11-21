Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Ruled out vs. Hornets
Oladipo (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Hornets.
A sore knee kept Oladipo out of Monday's game, and he'll miss a second straight contest Wednesday as the Pacers exercise caution heading into an off-day Thursday. Consider Oladipo firmly questionable for Friday's matchup with the Spurs.
More News
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.