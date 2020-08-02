Oladipo notched 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 127-121 win over the 76ers.

Oladipo led the Pacers in rebounding and ranked second in scoring, so it was a productive effort for the 28-year-old combo guard. He was a game-time decision for this contest due to a knee injury, but the fact that he logged 32 minutes should mean he is ready for a regular role as a starter moving forward.