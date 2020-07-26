Oladipo totaled 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 scrimmage win over the Mavericks.

Oladipo turned in a solid performance, particularly in terms of his three-point shooting. He did not earn a single trip to the charity stripe, which indicates that he may not feel totally comfortable attacking the basket with full force just yet. Nevertheless, with Domantas Sabonis (foot) set to potentially miss the remainder of the campaign, Oladipo may feel compelled to take on a more active role offensively sooner rather than later.