Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 17 in Friday's loss

Oladipo scored 17 points (5-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists and a block in 33 minutes during Friday's 114-96 loss to the Trail Blazers.

He tied for the team lead in scoring one game after dropping 22 points on the Nets, and Oladipo looks ready to handle the load that will come with being the primary offensive option on a rebuilding Pacers squad. He's shown flashes of his upside before, but his increased usage rate points to a career year on the way for the fifth-year guard.