Oladipo scored 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 109-102 loss to Washington.

Since shooting a dismal 4-of-21 on Tuesday for 11 points, Oladipo has posted consecutive 18 point games while shooting 42.8 percent from the field. The guard will need to continue his upward trend as a shooter and as a scorer to continue Indiana's drive for playoff seeding. Averaging a career-high 23.3 points this season, he is also shooting a career-best 47.0 percent on 18.2 shots per game. Oladipo is the catalyst for Indiana's success down the stretch as an offense.

