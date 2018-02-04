Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 19 in Saturday's win
Oladipo scored 19 points (7-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 100-92 win over the 76ers.
Despite his struggles from beyond the arc, Oladipo still tied for the team lead in scoring on the night. He's now averaging 23.4 points, 5.4 boards, 4.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers over the last 11 games, numbers which are actually a slight step back from his averages on the season as he continues to put together a breakout campaign.
