Oladipo had 20 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 Game 3 loss to the Heat.

Oladipo finished with more field-goal attempts than points and has now connected on just 13-of-37 shots from the field through the first three playoff games. Furthermore, he has combined for twice as many turnovers (10) as assists (five). Oladipo will almost certainly need to play at a higher level if Indiana is going to avoid being swept during Monday's Game 4.