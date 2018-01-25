Oladipo scored 21 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding nine assists, four rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-101 win over the Suns.

It's the fourth time in the last five games Oladipo has hit for 20 or more points, and he's averaging 21.6 points, 5.0 boards, 4.3 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 10 games since returning from a knee injury. The 25-year-old has blossomed as the focal point of the Pacers' offense this season, and further injuries might be the only thing that can slow him down in the second half.