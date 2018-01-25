Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 21 in Wednesday's win
Oladipo scored 21 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding nine assists, four rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-101 win over the Suns.
It's the fourth time in the last five games Oladipo has hit for 20 or more points, and he's averaging 21.6 points, 5.0 boards, 4.3 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 10 games since returning from a knee injury. The 25-year-old has blossomed as the focal point of the Pacers' offense this season, and further injuries might be the only thing that can slow him down in the second half.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Puts up 19 points in Sunday win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads team with 25 points in loss•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 23 points on 25 shots•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads team with 28 points Monday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Contributes 17 points in 21 minutes•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Stuffs stat line in return from injury•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.