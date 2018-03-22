Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 21 points in Wednesday's loss
Oladipo contributed 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 96-92 loss to the Pelicans.
Oladipo was the only Pacer besides Trevor Booker to shoot over 40 percent from the field, but the fifth-year guard has fallen shy of his scoring average (23.3) in five straight games. Oladipo's scoring average has fallen under 20 points per game for the month of March, with his previous monthly low being January (21.6).
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Drives team to victory despite slow start•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 18 points Saturday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Shooting woes improve slightly•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Struggles with shot versus 76ers•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads team in scoring with 27 points•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Records five steals versus Jazz•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...