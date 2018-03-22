Oladipo contributed 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 96-92 loss to the Pelicans.

Oladipo was the only Pacer besides Trevor Booker to shoot over 40 percent from the field, but the fifth-year guard has fallen shy of his scoring average (23.3) in five straight games. Oladipo's scoring average has fallen under 20 points per game for the month of March, with his previous monthly low being January (21.6).