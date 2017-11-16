Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 21 points Wednesday
Oladipo scored 21 points (8-20 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes in Wednesday's 116-113 win over Memphis.
While Oladipo has not been a dynamic playmaker (3.6 assists per game entering Wednesday), the Indiana guard has picked up the slack by averaging better than 23 points. On Wednesday, he barely extended his streak of 20-plus point performances to four straight games with 21 points. Oladipo is the undisputed captain of the Indiana offense, leading the team in scoring by nearly 10 points per game entering Wednesday.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores game-high 28 in Sunday's loss•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads Pacers to easy victory•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Collects 31 points Friday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Drops sixth 20-point effort of year•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Keeps rolling in victory•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Continues resurgence in loss•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...