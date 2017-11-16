Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 21 points Wednesday

Oladipo scored 21 points (8-20 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes in Wednesday's 116-113 win over Memphis.

While Oladipo has not been a dynamic playmaker (3.6 assists per game entering Wednesday), the Indiana guard has picked up the slack by averaging better than 23 points. On Wednesday, he barely extended his streak of 20-plus point performances to four straight games with 21 points. Oladipo is the undisputed captain of the Indiana offense, leading the team in scoring by nearly 10 points per game entering Wednesday.