Oladipo totaled 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 win over the Lakers.

Oladipo turned the ball over six times but otherwise had one of his better showings this season overall. Moreover, he amassed a season high minute total. It remains to be seen how involved Oladipo will be in the team's last two reseeding games. Still, the fact that he saw this many minutes bodes well for his future involvement, particularly once the playoffs arrive.