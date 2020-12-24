Oladiapo finished with 22 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 Ft), four boards, four assists, and one steal in 28 minutes of a 121-107 win against New York on Wednesday.

Oladiapo finished the preseason on a strong note and carried that over into his play in the season opener. The eighth-year vet had some of his best scoring seasons before his leg injury ended his 2018-19 campaign, and he began last season late, limiting the on-court time he's had to gel with new back court mate Malcolm Brogdon. If the opener is any indication, the two could form a dangerous one-two scoring punch again in their next game against Chicago on Saturday.