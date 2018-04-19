Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 22 points in 28 minutes
Oladipo accounted for 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists, and two steals across 28 minutes Wednesday as Indiana fell to Cleveland in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff matchup.
Oladipo wound up in foul trouble Wednesday, logging only 28 minutes and leaving the Pacers offense at a standstill for sizable chunks of the game. He drives their offense and has proven to be a defensive playmaker, but Indiana's inability to make things happen with him on the bench has proven to be a tough hurdle to overcome. Oladipo posted a strong statistical performance, and his value as a fantasy asset is on the rise for the playoffs considering how much of the offensive burden he will carry moving forward.
