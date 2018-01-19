Oladipo tallied 23 points (9-25 FG, 1-9 3PT, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in a 100-86 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

It's still a nice line for Oladipo, but to say he lacked efficiency would be an understatement. The 25 shots marked Oladipo's third-highest total of the season, as it shows just how important he is to this offense now. The number of shots could continue to rise too, as Indiana need as much offense as possible in the absence of Myles Turner (elbow). The usage bump and exponential rise in numbers may lead to Oladipo's first all-star appearance, as he's averaging 24.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season.