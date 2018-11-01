Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 24 in win over Knicks
Oladipo scored 24 points (10-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 win over the Knicks.
After managing only 16 points against the Grizzlies to open the season, Oladipo has now scored 20 or more in seven straight games to go along with his expected excellent contributions in secondary categories. It's clear that his 2017-18 breakout was no fluke, and the 26-year-old should continue posting big numbers as the focal point of the Pacers' offense.
