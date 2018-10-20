Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 25 in loss
Oladipo scored 25 points (10-23 FG, 1-2 3PT, 4-6 FT) to go with five rebounds and one assist in Friday's loss to Milwaukee.
Oladipo was a team-worst minus-24 in 32 minutes of action as the Bucks pulled away for a blowout win in the second half. Oladipo led the Pacers in shot attempts (23), taking 11 more than the next-highest player (Myles Turner). Expect the Indiana product to continue to be the engine of the offense when he's on the floor.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Relatively quiet in blowout win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Resting Saturday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Pours in 30 in losing Game 7 effort•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Triple-doubles in Game Six victory•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Horrific shooting in Game 5•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Significant shooting struggles in Game 4 loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...