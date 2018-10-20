Oladipo scored 25 points (10-23 FG, 1-2 3PT, 4-6 FT) to go with five rebounds and one assist in Friday's loss to Milwaukee.

Oladipo was a team-worst minus-24 in 32 minutes of action as the Bucks pulled away for a blowout win in the second half. Oladipo led the Pacers in shot attempts (23), taking 11 more than the next-highest player (Myles Turner). Expect the Indiana product to continue to be the engine of the offense when he's on the floor.