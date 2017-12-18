Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 26 points in 41 minutes

Oladipo scored 26 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), grabbed seven rebounds, dished three assists, and snatched one steal across 41 minutes Sunday in Indiana's win over Brooklyn.

Oladipo led Indiana in scoring Sunday with his second straight 26-point performance. He is posting career-highs across the board on the 2017-18 season, taking more shots and connecting at a higher percentage than ever before. Oladipo entered the league in 2013 with high expectations. Although that might seem like it was a long time ago, he is still only in his age-25 season. As we enter the 2018 portion of the season, look for Oladipo to continue leading Indiana's offensive attack as they fight to secure a playoff spot.