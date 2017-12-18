Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 26 points in 41 minutes
Oladipo scored 26 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), grabbed seven rebounds, dished three assists, and snatched one steal across 41 minutes Sunday in Indiana's win over Brooklyn.
Oladipo led Indiana in scoring Sunday with his second straight 26-point performance. He is posting career-highs across the board on the 2017-18 season, taking more shots and connecting at a higher percentage than ever before. Oladipo entered the league in 2013 with high expectations. Although that might seem like it was a long time ago, he is still only in his age-25 season. As we enter the 2018 portion of the season, look for Oladipo to continue leading Indiana's offensive attack as they fight to secure a playoff spot.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores game-high 38 points•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores team-high 19 points•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Erupts for 47 points•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores team-high 27 points•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores season-high 36 in Friday's loss•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Collects 5 steals in loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...