Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 26 points in Monday's win
Oladipo exploded for 26 points (11-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, four blocks, and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 121-109 win over the Magic.
Oladipo returned from a one-game absence with a bruised knee, and proceeded to torch the team that drafted him for the second Monday night in a row. He was efficient as a scorer and filled up the stat sheet, matching his career high in blocks as well. Oladipo has established himself as the top offensive option for the Pacers, and if he continues to perform at anywhere near the level we've seen thus far this season he'll be in the conversation for All-Star and Most Improved Player honors.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will play Monday vs. Magic•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will be game-time call•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Ruled out vs. Celtics•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Injures knee in win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Swipes career-high seven steals in Monday's win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads team in scoring again•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.