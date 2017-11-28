Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 26 points in Monday's win

Oladipo exploded for 26 points (11-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, four blocks, and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 121-109 win over the Magic.

Oladipo returned from a one-game absence with a bruised knee, and proceeded to torch the team that drafted him for the second Monday night in a row. He was efficient as a scorer and filled up the stat sheet, matching his career high in blocks as well. Oladipo has established himself as the top offensive option for the Pacers, and if he continues to perform at anywhere near the level we've seen thus far this season he'll be in the conversation for All-Star and Most Improved Player honors.