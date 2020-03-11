Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 27 versus Celtics

Oladipo (knee) offered 27 points (9-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 114-111 loss to the Celtics.

Oladipo (knee) had been listed as questionable but appeared in his third straight game. This was by far his best performance thus far this season, as he finished with season highs in scoring and threes while matching his season high in minutes. He has made at least 50 percent of his shot attempts in four of his last seven showings, this after failing to do so once through his first six contests.