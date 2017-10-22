Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 28 points in Saturday's loss

Oladipo offered 28 points (10-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds, four steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 112-108 loss to the Heat.

Oladipo contributed in every category, and he had himself a night on both ends of the court. In a featured role for the first time in his career, there's a decent chance Oladipo will reward fantasy owners who decided to select him in the early rounds on draft day.