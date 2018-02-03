Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 35 points in loss to Charlotte
Oladipo scored 35 points (11-21 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT) to go along with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes during Friday's 133-126 loss to the Hornets.
Oladipo managed his highest scoring total since Dec. 23 thanks to an efficient shooting night in all phases. He struggled to make an impact in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, so it was a positive sign that he bounced back so aggressively -- the 21 shot attempts where his most in two weeks. Oladipo continues to carry the load for surprisingly competitive Indiana team and this should remain the case for Saturday's matchup with the 76ers.
