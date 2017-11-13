Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores game-high 28 in Sunday's loss
Oladipo scored 28 points (11-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 118-95 loss to the Rockets.
He didn't get much help, as only two other Pacers even scored in double digits on the night, but Oladipo at least took advantage of his matchup with the Rockets' defensively weak backcourt. The 25-year-old is well on his way to a career season as the focal point of the Indiana attack.
