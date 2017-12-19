Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores game-high 38 points

Oladipo scored 38 points (13-23 FG, 2-7 3PT, 10-13 FT) to go with five rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's 112-111 loss to Boston.

On Monday, Oladipo scored a game-high 38 points to continue what has been an impressive December. As a result, the guard is on a scoring tear of 29.7 points through nine games for the month. Scoring at a career-high pace of 24.9 points per game, Oladipo is fully in charge in Indiana by shooting career-high in field goal (48.1 percent) and three-point (42.7 percent) percentages.