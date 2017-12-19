Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores game-high 38 points
Oladipo scored 38 points (13-23 FG, 2-7 3PT, 10-13 FT) to go with five rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's 112-111 loss to Boston.
On Monday, Oladipo scored a game-high 38 points to continue what has been an impressive December. As a result, the guard is on a scoring tear of 29.7 points through nine games for the month. Scoring at a career-high pace of 24.9 points per game, Oladipo is fully in charge in Indiana by shooting career-high in field goal (48.1 percent) and three-point (42.7 percent) percentages.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 26 points in 41 minutes•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores team-high 19 points•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Erupts for 47 points•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores team-high 27 points•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores season-high 36 in Friday's loss•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Collects 5 steals in loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...