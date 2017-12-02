Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores season-high 36 in Friday's loss
Oladipo scored 36 points (14-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks in 39 minutes during Friday's 120-115 loss to the Raptors.
The 25-year-old continues to impress as the centerpiece of the Pacers, recording multiple steals and blocks for the third straight game while setting a new season high in scoring. Oladipo is averaging career highs nearly across the board, while his 30.5 percent usage rate puts him in the top 10 in the league and is a strong sign that he should be able to maintain his current production level for the rest of the year.
