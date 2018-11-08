Oladipo totaled 36 points (14-30 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 100-94 loss to the 76ers.

Oladipo poured in 26 points (two shy of his previous season high) in the first half alone and filled up the box score, contributing in every category. On a night when his teammates combined to make just 23-of-64 shots from the field, Oladipo was forced to take matters into his own hands, and while the Pacers came up short it was still a heck of an individual effort.