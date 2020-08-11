Oladipo totaled 14 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Monday's 114-92 loss to the Heat.

Oladipo's progression through the NBA hit a significant speed bump when a torn quadriceps tendon sidelined him for a full year, He was in the process of getting sea legs back before the March shutdown, and we've seen glimpses of the old Oladipo in Orlando. The Pacers have been careful with their standout guard, but once they enter the postseason, we should see Oladipo getting all the minutes he can handle. Even though T.J. Warren has emerged as the primary playmaker in the bubble, don't be surprised to see Oladipo leading Indiana's box score moving forward.