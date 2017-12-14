Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores team-high 19 points
Oladipo scored 19 points (9-26 FG, 1-9 3PT) to go with five rebounds, six assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 100--95 loss to Oklahoma City.
Oladipo led Indiana in scoring despite his struggles from the floor. The Indiana guard shot a dismal 34.6 percent en route to 19 points on Wednesday. To date, Oladipo has been on a career-high pace of 47.7 percent from the floor as well as a career-high 43.0 percent from beyond the arc. By comparison, Oladipo's shooting slump against Oklahoma City does not detract from what has been a strong offensive start of 24.3 points per game. Oladipo will look to bounce back against Detroit on Friday.
