Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores team-high 20 points in loss
Oladipo finished with 20 points (9-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, and two rebounds in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 99-96 loss to the Raptors.
Oladipo scored 20 points in Wednesday's loss but didn't put up his normal defensive numbers. It was somewhat of an empty line for Oladipo who continues to work his way back from a knee injury that cost him almost a month. The Pacers will face the Nets on Friday in what should be a more favorable matchup for Oladipo.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads Pacers to win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Feeling good after return•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Double-doubles in return•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Starting, has minutes limit•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Plays 4-on-4 Tuesday•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...