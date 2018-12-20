Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores team-high 20 points in loss

Oladipo finished with 20 points (9-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, and two rebounds in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 99-96 loss to the Raptors.

Oladipo scored 20 points in Wednesday's loss but didn't put up his normal defensive numbers. It was somewhat of an empty line for Oladipo who continues to work his way back from a knee injury that cost him almost a month. The Pacers will face the Nets on Friday in what should be a more favorable matchup for Oladipo.