Oladipo scored 21 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's 103-96 win over the Bucks.

He's topped 20 points in six of the last seven games, averaging 24.0 points, 6.4 boards, 5.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.4 three-pointers over that stretch. Oladipo shows no signs of slowing down in his breakout campaign, and his massive contribution on the defensive end of the court -- he's grabbed multiple steals in nine of his last 10 contests, and at least one in every game since Nov. 8 -- is tipping the scales in many fantasy leagues this season.