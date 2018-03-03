Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores team-high 21 in Friday's win
Oladipo scored 21 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's 103-96 win over the Bucks.
He's topped 20 points in six of the last seven games, averaging 24.0 points, 6.4 boards, 5.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.4 three-pointers over that stretch. Oladipo shows no signs of slowing down in his breakout campaign, and his massive contribution on the defensive end of the court -- he's grabbed multiple steals in nine of his last 10 contests, and at least one in every game since Nov. 8 -- is tipping the scales in many fantasy leagues this season.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Swipes six steals in loss•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Chips in across the board•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Pours in 30 in Sunday's win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Explodes for 35 in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Game at New Orleans postponed•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will play Wednesday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...