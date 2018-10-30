Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores team-high 21 points Monday
Oladipo posted 21 points (9-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Sunday's 103-93 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Oladipo produced his sixth consecutive 20-point game Monday night, albeit on a poor performance shooting from the floor. Given his track record as the go to offensive threat on the Pacers, Oladipo should continue to be showered with opportunities going further into the season.
